Ministry of Sports honors Belize volleyball Gold medalists

Photo: Champs group photo: (back row, l-r) Blessed Omamurhe, Rhea Tsai, Kaleigh Cardinez, setter Avianka Avila, Sara Safa, Zanyah Hall, Jevia Leslie. Front Row (l-r) coaches Lupita Quan and Jose Montes, Best setter Ziane Henderson, Emma Solano, libero Sammani Carcamo, Best spiker Gareth Bruce, Dasialynn Thurton, Akili Jones, MVP Nisaan Martinez, assistant coach Nelissa Ramirez.

Belize wins 1st Gold at XX Central American

U-21 women’s volleyball championships at the Civic Center

by William Ysaguirre

BELIZE CITY, Sat. July 20, 2024

The Belize Under-21 National Women’s Volleyball Team made history as they swept to their first ever Gold medal win undefeated, dominating all opponents by 3-0 wins at the XX U-21 Women’s Central American championships at Belize Civic Center on Friday and Saturday nights, July 19-20. (In their first two games on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17, Belize had prevailed in straight sets, 3-0, over Nicaragua, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20, and Honduras, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13, respectively.)

Belize secured the Gold medal by a 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 win over their arch-rivals Guatemala in what was the Gold medal match on Saturday night. MVP Nisaan Martinez hammered 14 kills at the net, with 3 kill blocks and served an ace to tally 18pts. Diminutive team captain Gareth Bruce got up an impressive vertical to hammer 11 hits even from the back line! Best setter Ziane Henderson tricked the ball over the net to score 4 pts, had 3 kill blocks and served an ace to tally 8 pts. Middle blocker Blessed Omamurhe hammered 3 hits and had 3 kill blocks. Akili Jones came off the bench to serve 3 aces, while Kaleigh Cardinez scored 3 hits and Jevia Leslie scored a hit.

On defense, libero Dasialynn Thurton had 10 excellent receptions, Bruce had 10 good receptions and dug up 8 saves, while Cardinez had 3 good receptions and 6 good digs.

Belize scored 36 hits, compared to Guatemala’s 27 hits, had 9 blocks while the “chapinas” only had 2, and served 5 aces, while Guatemala served 6 aces. Belize also profited from Guatemala’s 25 unforced errors, conceding 18 pts on errors.

On Friday night, Belize’s entire bench got court time, as they dominated El Salvador, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14. Bruce served an amazing 10 aces and hammered 7 kills for 17pts. Martinez matched her with 14 hits and 3 kill blocks to tally 17 pts. Omamurhe hammered 14 kills and served an ace for 15 pts. Henderson tricked over 3 pts, Leslie scored a hit and served an ace, and Cardinez served an ace. Akili Jones and Zanyah Hall each scored a point, and Avianka Avila relieved Henderson as setter, Sammani Carcamo replaced Thurton as libero, and Sara Safa and Emma Solano joined the fray on serves.

Belize scored 41 hits, compared to El Salvador’s 14, had 3 kill blocks, Salvador had none. Belize served 13 aces, compared to the “cuzcatlecas” 6 aces, but Salvador profited from Belize’s 19 unforced errors, while conceding only 18 errors.

It was a proud moment for the BVA officials and all the Belize fans in the Civic Center as the Belizean national anthem was played when the Belize girls received their Gold medals and the championship trophy. Nisaan Martinez won the Most Valuable Player award, Gareth Bruce won Best Spiker, and Zian Henderson won Best Setter.

Nicaragua received the Silver medal and their Maria Rivera won Best Opposite, Denixa Zeledon won Best Digger, and Karen Bird won 2nd Best Middle Blocker.

Guatemala claimed the Bronze medal while their Maria Santa Cruz won awards for Best Scorer, Best Server and 2nd Best Spiker. Andrea Mendizabal won Best Middle Blocker, Karel Del Cid won Best Libero, and Naomi Monney won Best Receiver.