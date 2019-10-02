Belize at World Athletics Championships in Doha, Quatar

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 30, 2019– Belize is represented at the World Championship in Athletics. The International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) is having its Congress and World Championship from 25 September to 6 October, 2019.

The Congress, which was an election congress, was held on 25 – 26 September, 2019. Belize Athletics Association (BAA) president, Deon Sutherland attended the congress, where President Sebastian Coe, GBR was re-elected unopposed.

The BAA selected athlete Brandon Jones to represent Belize in the 100m sprint. His participation was on Friday, September 27, where he ran in the preliminary event and was 4th with a time of 10:88s. He did not advance in the event.

The day’s events are streamed live on the IAAF website.