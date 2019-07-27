Subscribe to our Rss

Belize youths to participate in Orlando, Florida Real Madrid Football Camp

Sports — 27 July 2019 — by Stanley “Jordan” Reneau
BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 24, 2019– Two kids from the recently completed Smart Mundialito football tournaments will be attending the Real Madrid Football Camp in Orlando, Florida from Monday, July 29, to Friday, August 2.  The contingent leaves Belize on Sunday, July 28, including:  Devin Marshal, 11 years old from Stann Creek, and Dean Belisle, 13 years old from Belize City, accompanied by Stanley “Jordan” Reneau and Tyrone “T-Bone” Young (Muschamp).

The trip is being sponsored by SMART and the Football Federation of Belize (FFB).

