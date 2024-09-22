Price Family Home becomes a Place of Public Education

Photo: Mural on the cement fence surrounding the Rogers Stadium

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 18, 2024

The Belize City Council hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 18, to officially unveil the Belize@43 mural on the cement fence surrounding the Rogers Stadium.

“We gather here today not just to unveil a beautiful piece of art celebrating our 43rd independence anniversary, but to witness the power of youth. Our future leaders express their love for Belize in such a meaningful way,” said Allan Pollard, Deputy Mayor of Belize City.

“What makes this mural extraordinary is that it is youth-powered, student-powered, and community-powered by the very students of this neighborhood … you guys have shown that there is no minimum age for patriotism. You have proven that pride in our country starts at a young age, and it is only strengthened through actions as you have demonstrated here,” he added.

The mural was painted by standard four and six students of Wesley Upper School. The children participated in the painting project under the guidance of its lead artist, Gilvano Swasey, and several teachers of Wesley Upper School.

“I had to look at the pictures from colonial times, passing over to our time. I had to look at even the stamps. And that’s how I got to start with this concept. If you look at the small post over here, the stamps, those are the actual, some of the actual stamps from 1981. So, in that research, I found all things Belizean; there are many things Belizean,” said Swasey.

The students of Wesley Upper School spoke to the media about their involvement in the painting of the mural.

“I painted the toucan. I didn’t think I could do it, but I did it,” said Amani Cooper, a standard six student.

“Well, my teacher see me di draw, so she invited me, and that’s how I got in … [I draw di] tapir, [ih tek me bout] 10 minutes,” said Omarion Neal, a standard four student.

Since 2021, the National Celebrations Commission has tasked municipalities across Belize with creating murals to honor the country’s independence.