Belizean Alexis Chan accepted to Barcelona U19 Pre-Academy in Phoenix, Arizona

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Apr. 3, 2019– Orange Walk Football Association (OWFA) Administrator, Ben Ramos, Jr. today directed us to a facebook post by young Orange Walk footballer, Alexis Chan. Congratulations are in order, and below we share that post (slightly edited) with our readers:

Alexis Chan

March 31 at 2:02 PM

Good day, my Belizean people! I wanna take this time to thank my sponsors for making this amazing journey possible. Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Irvin N Froila Osorio, William Sandoval, Eric N Sedacy, Onofre Vellos Jr. Thank you, Mom and Dad, for the unconditional love and support you both provided me with. Thank you to everyone who kept motivating me to work hard and be better on and off the pitch, because all this wouldn’t have been possible without your help.

To all the people I didn’t answer on social media, it’s because I’ve been busy grinding this weekend. I promise to get back to you all really soon.

Today after workout session was over, I was called to the office and was informed that I had been accepted to FC BARCELONA’S U19 Pre-Academy in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mom and Dad, this one is for you.

Ben further informed us that Alexis “is from Orange Walk. He played with the Centaur Cable Connections U17 last year and won the National U17 Tournament. He was the tournament’s Best Midfielder. He has been playing in Orange Walk since U13, and played at amateur level as well.”

From the sports desk, big respect and congratulations to you, kid! And our best wishes for success in this great endeavor.

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: We recall that in September of last year, another young Belizean footballer, then 16-year-old Jardehl Muschamp of Mango Creek in the Stann Creek District, had also earned acceptance into the Barca Academy program, but was unable to secure a U.S. Student Visa.)