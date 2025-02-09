Cancer Society hosts Cervical Cancer Awareness Forum

Craig Moore, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 6, 2025

A Belizean has been charged with multiple offenses as he was caught in the exit area of the Philip Goldson International Airport picking up a traveler with fake Belizean visa documents.

23-year-old Montenegro national, Lazar Krivokapic arrived in Belize on Monday, February 3, on a COPA airline flight and handed his passport to immigration officers for him to enter the country.

While conducting a routine check of the passport, the officer discovered that Krivokapic’s Belizean visa – Montenegro is a country that requires a Belizean visa – appeared fake due to its lack of security features.

Additional red flags were raised as Krivokapic was given a visa for only a month, while the standard visitor’s visa for Montenegro was six months.

The officer then contacted the Immigration Headquarters in Belmopan to determine whether Krivokapic had applied, and they revealed that he was denied a Belizean visa. It was then that other officers discovered a Belizean, 49-year-old Craig Moore of Camalote Village, Cayo District, who was at the airport to pick up Krivokapic.

When questioned by the officers, Moore gave them a receipt for a visa application that had been previously submitted and officially denied. Moore and Krivokapic were detained and officers seized the bogus documents and denial letter.

Moore was arraigned at the Magistrate court in Belize facing charges of “falsification of a permit” and “aiding in the commission of an immigration offense.” He maintained his innocence, claiming that he was unaware of what documents were authentic, as he was just there to pick up Krivokapic.

He avoided prison time as he was able to make bail.