Belize City Council Flag Raising Ceremony

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 2, 2024

Belizeans are being asked to keep an eye out for any storms that may be forming as we are still in the Atlantic hurricane season, and there are three areas of potential development in the Atlantic basin.

According to the information from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the three potential developments are in different locations.

In the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, a broad and weak area of low pressure just offshore of the middle Texas coast continues to produce some disorganized shower activity along portions of the coast of Texas and over the adjacent waters of the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Near the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean Sea, a tropical wave is producing disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds across portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and over the adjacent waters.

The NHC advises that the system may reach the western Caribbean Sea and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this week and over the weekend, and can transform into a tropical depression during that time.

In the eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean, a tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

While the other two systems are not on Belize’s radar, Belizeans should still remain alert in this season and pay attention to official weather advisories in case a potential tropical depression should develop in our area.