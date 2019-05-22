“Belmopan badman” captured after 3 years on the run

BENQUE VIEJO DEL CARMEN, Cayo District, Fri. May 17, 2019– Police have arrested Lincoln Bejerano, 29, also known as “Belmopan badman,” a resident of Belmopan who has been on the run for almost three years after escaping from the Belmopan Police Station on the night of October 25, 2016.

Apparently, Bejerano was hiding in Guatemala, and he was captured at about 8:30 this morning, Friday, at the western border when he came into Belize from Guatemala.

Police who were on patrol in the area of the western border immediately arrested him and took him to the local police station, from where he was then taken to the Belmopan Police Station, where a number of charges to be brought against him had been mounting.

Bejerano was additionally charged with escape from lawful custody.

In January 2016, Police said, Bejerano was responsible for a number of crimes in Belmopan and its surrounding areas, and he was arrested and charged for a number of offenses, including firearm offences and robberies, for which he was remanded.

Police said that Bejerano was the main suspect for the murder of Belmopan taxi driver Isidro Sauer, 28, who was found shot in the head and body at about 11:00 Friday night, January 8, 2016, in the Piccini area of Belmopan.

Police said that they were on the search for Sauer’s stolen cab and were conducting a roadblock in Camalote, Cayo District, on the same night of his murder, and Bejerano drove up to the roadblock in the stolen car. He was with a minor in the cab.

Cops said that when he was searched, he was found with a .22 pistol, which was loaded with 7 live rounds.

Lincoln Bejerano was charged for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and keeping ammunition without a license. He was taken to the Belmopan Magistrate’s Court on the charges and was remanded.

Besides Sauer’s murder, police said that he was also the main suspect in the death of Belmopan taxi driver Yoni Maas, 23, of Mount Pleasant, Belmopan, who was also found dead that same night after he was reported missing for about two days by his common-law wife. A post-mortem on his body revealed that he was shot in the head with a .22 firearm.

On January 2, 2016, Melanie Popper Coc and her family told Belmopan police that they were traveling to Pomona from Belmopan when she pulled off the Hummingbird Highway in Armenia and came out of her Toyota Hilux pickup to answer a telephone call, and two men came out of the bushes, and both were armed.

One of the men grabbed her and stole her phone, while the other man pointed a gun at her mother and four children, and ordered them out of the vehicle.

The two bandits got into the pickup and drove away. They also stole Coc’s purse containing an undisclosed amount of money, phones, tablets and an assortment of items, including clothes and shoes.

A police investigation into the aggravated robbery led to Lincoln Bejerano, 25, of Belmopan, and he was positively identified as one of the thieves. He was then arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. He was then taken from the Belize Central Prison to the Belmopan Magistrate’s Court, where he was arraigned and returned to the prison because he was already on remand for the robbery and firearm offenses, and now for the robbery of Coc and her family.

Reliable information to us is that on October 25, 2016, he was taken from the Belize Central Prison to the Belmopan Police Station to attend the preliminary investigation into the murder charge that was to be conducted on October 26, 2016, but escaped from Belmopan police custody on the night of October 25.

On that day, while he was being taken to the bathroom in the police station, he pushed down the police guard and bolted out of the police station. Despite the efforts of policemen who were on duty at the time, he outran them.