Governor General welcomes new Ambassador of Italy to Belize

Photo: Solomon Coleman, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. May 30, 2024

A Belmopan resident was gunned down outside of a bar after midnight last night, in the early moments of today, Thursday, May 30, while socializing with family members. The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Solomon Coleman of Unity Boulevard.

Reports suggest that around 1:00 a.m., Coleman was in the company of his brother and a woman socializing behind a popular nighttime establishment, Royal Bar on Cemetery Road, when he decided to purchase more alcohol at the establishment.

Coleman’s brother accompanied him when he went for the drinks, and when they got to the front door of the bar, an unknown masked gunman rode up to the establishment on a bike, produced a shotgun, and fired a single shot at him.

His assailant made a clean escape as Coleman was falling to the ground.

Coleman was hit in the chest and taken to the Western Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 3:00 a.m.

Attempts were made to get a comment from Coleman’s family, however, those efforts were unsuccessful. A statement from the Belize Police Department noted that Coleman’s body awaits a post-mortem examination.

No one has been detained as yet for this murder.