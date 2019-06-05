Belmopan’s Jewel Fury Bandits repeat as National Amateur Women League Champions

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 3, 2019– It was almost a stunning upset in the National Amateur Women League (NAWL) championship match, as for a few minutes on Saturday afternoon at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, the star studded defending champions, Jewel Fury Bandits was down 2-nil on aggregate to the amazing Verdes Rebels from Cayo; but a late first half red card ejection reduced the Rebels to 10 players, and Jewel Fury ended up victorious in overtime.

Sporting a 1 goal cushion from a 1-nil first leg victory at the Norman Broaster Stadium the previous week, Verdes Rebels came into the Isidoro Beaton Stadium determined to defend their lead; and, when left wing Jamilet Alarcon’s center at the 11th minute found striker Florine Vasquez approaching goal on the right side, the young star was calm and efficient, lofting the ball over the head of oncoming Jewel Fury goalkeeper Jasmine Armstrong, to put Verdes Rebels in front, 1-nil, and a 2-0 aggregate lead. But just a minute later, Anisha Nah’s (12’) long drive caught Verdes goalie Daysi Paiz out of her goal, and sweeper Gisel Baeza seemed to have saved the day for her team, clearing the ball with a powerful kick; but referee Mark Milligan immediately pointed to the center spot, indicating that the entire ball had crossed the goal line. It was a controversial call that weighed heavily on the hearts of Verdes fans, who felt Gisel had cleared the ball in time. Being an air ball, as opposed to a ground ball that could be seen definitively crossing the goal line, it is natural for fans to have doubts when the net has not been shaken.

Honduran midfielder Fatima Romero led a relentless Jewel Fury offensive, and they got the 2-1 go-ahead goal at the 30th minute from Vaylene Lambert, which resulted in an aggregate 2-2 score. Then something else happened, which marred the beauty of what was a fiercely competitive match. Intent to keep the game under control, referee Milligan had already issued a yellow card to Verdes’ Kimberley Perez. When he later issued a yellow to Verdes’ Jamilet Alarcon for tripping Fury’s Fatima Romero, it meant players would have to be much more careful in their tackles the rest of the way. But things immediately took a sad downturn when, before play resumed, the ref quickly followed with a red; and just like that, Alarcon was gone, and Verdes was down to 10 players against the awesome Jewel Fury, and the half not even finished yet. Some fans were wondering: did the referee make a mistake, thinking it was Alarcon’s second yellow? Others wondered, what could she have said to the referee, to warrant ejection from a championship match?

According to the game stats (we had stopped watching on TV), Fatima Romero struck what should have been the “back breaker” for Verdes at the 43rd minute, making it a 3-1 Fury lead, and a 3-2 aggregate advantage. But, amazingly, a couple minutes after the kickoff in second half, Florine Vasquez (47’) scored again for Verdes Rebels, bringing the game score to 3-2, Fury in front, but a 3-3 aggregate tie. And, unbelievably, with the relentless Jewel Fury Bandits’ attack, and Verdes Rebels down to 10 players, the score remained that way till the end of regulation play. It was a heroic effort from the Verdes Rebels squad, and certainly a testament to the outstanding talent of their former striker, now turned sweeper/defender, Gisel Baeza, and goalkeeper Daysi Paiz, who helped their team to withstand the Jewel Fury offensive led by Jayda Brown, Kursha Pollard, Fatima Romero and Suswani Martinez for as long as they did.

It was the 17th minute of overtime when Jewel Fury’s Fatima Romero got the goal that broke the aggregate deadlock; and thus the game ended, 4-2, with an aggregate 4-3 victory and the championship for Jewel Fury Bandits.

According to reports, a distraught Verdes Rebels team did not wait to collect their second place medals in the post-game awards ceremony, which had FFB President Sergio Chuc in attendance. Congratulations are still in order for the NAWL 2018/2019 Closing Season Champions, Jewel Fury Bandits, and Sub-Champions, Verdes Rebels!

NAWL Individual Awards

In the awards ceremony after the game, the following individual awards were presented: MVP – Fatima Romero (Jewel Fury); Most Goals – Kaite Jones (Gladiators); Best Goalkeeper – Daysi Paiz (Verdes Rebels); Best Defender – Gisel Baeza (Verdes Rebels); Best Midfielder – Fatima Romero (Jewel Fury); Best Young Player – Florine Vasquez (Verdes Rebels); Best Coach – Werlin Medina (Verdes Rebels); Best Manager – Judy Centeno (Rumberas); Best Attacking Player – Jayda Brown (Jewel Fury); Most Entertaining Team – Jewel Fury; Fair Play – Santa Elena Strikers; 1st Place – Jewel Fury; 2nd Place – Verdes Rebels; Special recognition for their dedication to the Women League: Mr. William Ysaguirre (Reporter) & Mr. George Tillett (Channel 5).0…..