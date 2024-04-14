NATS Committee announces Farmers of the Year 2024

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 11, 2024

Lorna Marigold Lovell nee Griffith, affectionately known throughout her community as Mama Lovell, passed away on April 1, 2024, just weeks shy of her 96th birthday.

Born on April 23, 1928, in Belize City, she spent her formative years on New Road and was educated at Ebenezer Methodist School.

In 1949, she married Gus Lovell and together they moved to the Pound Yard area where they raised a large and loving family, consisting of five daughters and two sons. Mama Lovell’s legacy extends through her 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Beyond her family life, Lorna was a respected businesswoman and a central figure in her community. She ran a successful bakery from her home, initially across the street and later from her yard, becoming known for her delightful baked goods like trifles, potato puddings, and cakes.

Her home was a hub of generosity and warmth, frequently hosting and boarding people from the districts who were in Belize City for education or work.

“All kinds of kids would always be coming to her house. She used to board people who lived in the districts, and they’d go to school in Belize City, and she’d have them in the house. They’d spend several years there, then another one would come, and that’s just the kind of person she was,” Lorna’s daughter, Glenda Lovell expressed.

Mama Lovell was also remembered for her kindness and the open-door policy she maintained, often helping anyone in need, regardless of their circumstances. Her life of community service stemmed from her deep faith and belief in the teachings of Jesus as she attended the Catholic Church.

As a matriarch, Lorna instilled values of discipline and generosity in her children, shaping them with a blend of strict guidance and unconditional love.

“It wasn’t always the belt. You know, she’d tell you, you can’t go play outside when everybody else was playing outside; that was torture. My brothers, she had some really interesting punishments for them, because you know how boys are. And she was determined that they were going to grow up to be proper young men,” Glenda added.

Lorna was laid to rest on Tuesday, April 9, with the service held at the St. Ignatius Church in Belize City.

Her passing is a loss to all who knew her—her family, friends, and community