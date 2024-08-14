Belize Baby Jaguars win, 2-1, vs Suriname in CONCACAF U-15 Championships

by William Ysaguirre

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Aug. 9, 2024

The Benny’s Belize Hurricanes won the 4th Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) championship, dominating the Belize City Defenders, 89-69, in the decisive Game 5 of the finals at the Belize City Civic Center on Friday night, August 9.

Playoff MVP Victor Evans struck thrice from outside the circle to lead the Hurricanes’ attack with 25 points as they jumped out to a 25-13 lead in the first quarter.

MVP Nigel Jones also struck thrice from outside the arc for 25 points, and Daniel Estes posted 19 points for the Defenders, which trailed 42-41 at the half.

The Hurricanes were in the driver’s seat, as power guard Amar Ross followed suit 4 times from behind the arc for 16 points, and African import Sidibe Bourama posted 14 points to help seize a 67-51 lead in the 3rd quarter. Marquise Cunningham put up 12 points, Jamel Harris shot 10 points, and Kirk Smith, Jr. netted 4 points. Tyrie Orosco and Glency “Coope” Lopez scored 3 points each, and Brandon Flowers tossed a bucket.

Defenders’ John Kelly scored 7 points, Devin Daly added 6 points, and D’von Campbell netted 5 points. BEBL rookie Shane Pratt shot 4 points, but the Defenders were surely missing the services of their big center Richard Smith III, who was injured in Game 4 of the finals and was unable to perform at 100 percent; he threw in only 3 points.

BEBL commissioner Glenn Gill presented the championship trophy to the Hurricanes immediately after the game, and the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs award to Victor Evans.

The regular season individual awards went to: Best Defender — Sidibe Bourama (Benny’s Belize Hurricanes); MVP – Nigel Jones (Belize City Defenders); Best Offensive Player – Nigel Jones (Belize City Defenders); Most Improved Player – Jayden Lopez (Belmopan Trojans); Sixth Man of the Year – Tyrie Orosco (Benny’s Belize Hurricanes); Rookie of the Year – Shane Pratt (Belize City Defenders).