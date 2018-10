CHAN PINE RIDGE, Orange Walk District, Wed. Oct. 10, 2018– Postponed from last week due to inclement weather, the Kevin Bernard 7-A-Side Football Tournament semifinals will now take place this Friday night at the Chan Pine Ridge football field:

Friday, October 12

7:00 p.m. – Los Tercos vs Celtics

8:00 p.m. – Young Stars vs San Lazaro