Ministry of Sports honors Belize volleyball Gold medalists

Photo: Post office scam message

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 22, 2024

Perhaps you have been one of the “fortunate” ones to receive the news of a package arrival at the Post Office recently, only you weren’t expecting a package. Well, that is what many phone users in Belize have been experiencing over the past 2 weeks, as they received a text message from an unknown number informing them of an incompletely addressed package for them at the Post Office.

The message says that the Post Office had tried twice to deliver the package but had failed, and it then provides a link for the user to update their address and personal information as soon as possible so they can receive the package.

Hopefully, the curiosity did not get the best of you, as the Belize Post Office has become aware of this scammed message that is circulating, and has advised users not to press the link or provide any of their personal information, because the message did not come from them. The Post Office said it had no knowledge where the message originated from.