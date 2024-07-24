30.6 C
Belize City
Thursday, July 25, 2024

Ministry of Sports honors Belize volleyball Gold medalists

Photo: Gold medallists - national team motorcade by...

E-buses launched, embraced by Belize City commuters

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 22, 2024 The runs...

Belizean Peter “Chukku” Young passes in Kingston, Jamaica

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 17, 2024 Amandala received...

Beware!! Post Office scam circulates online

HeadlineBeware!! Post Office scam circulates online
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Post office scam message

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 22, 2024

Perhaps you have been one of the “fortunate” ones to receive the news of a package arrival at the Post Office recently, only you weren’t expecting a package. Well, that is what many phone users in Belize have been experiencing over the past 2 weeks, as they received a text message from an unknown number informing them of an incompletely addressed package for them at the Post Office.

The message says that the Post Office had tried twice to deliver the package but had failed, and it then provides a link for the user to update their address and personal information as soon as possible so they can receive the package.

Hopefully, the curiosity did not get the best of you, as the Belize Post Office has become aware of this scammed message that is circulating, and has advised users not to press the link or provide any of their personal information, because the message did not come from them. The Post Office said it had no knowledge where the message originated from.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.