Burrell Boom and surrounding villages underwater!

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Thurs. Nov. 28, 2024

The Government of Belize has announced two huge changes that will be coming to southern Belize that will make an economic impact on the Toledo District.

First, Cabinet approved the extension of the operational hours of the Punta Gorda Port of Entry. Previously, the facility only operated on weekdays. It was nonfunctional on the weekends, and that had a negative impact on economic activity in the town. However, all that has changed with the Cabinet decision this week.

Hon. Dr. Osmond Martinez, Area Representative of Toledo East told Amandala that the new operational hours for the Punta Gorda Port will be from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends. Weekdays operation will remain from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Martinez added that he and the Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño, after analyzing the Port’s new operational hours, believe it will create employment and enhance economic activity in Punta Gorda Town.

Cabinet’s other approval is for tourism enhancement in Punta Gorda Town through modern infrastructure and marina development.

Martinez said that the marina will attract nearby boat owners from Guatemala to moor their vessels at the marina and allow them to spend time in Belize. He said that this will have a domino effect, as the growing number of tourists flocking to Punta Gorda Town will lead to more investors in the municipality.

The marina, whose estimated cost was not disclosed, as adjustments are still being made, will be funded by the Belize Tourism Board (BTB).

