Livestock Association’s 46th AGM

BK Davis

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 26, 2025

The Bliss Center for the Performing Arts hosts a solo concert by visiting Steinway Artist BK Davis on Thursday, February 27, at the Bliss in Belize City.

Davis’ show entitled “Invisible Secret” will feature covers of Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie hits, with jazz standards and music from BK’s Album, “Invisible Secret,” and a special song dedicated to the Jewel. The generated revenue will be donated to The Bliss.

“He’s a Steinway Artist, and those are an elite community,” says Kim Vasquez, Director of the Institute of Creative Arts (ICA). “BK performs across different genres; it’s what the public can expect. He’s going to do some Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder covers; he’s known for doing that well. He has his music. He has composed extensively over the years, and he’s going to do some jazz standards, and gospel jazz … the relationship just fell naturally because of his desire to be here. He’s just been persistent and supportive of wanting to get this performance done, and we are just so grateful that he would donate his time and talent to do something for the Bliss free of cost,” she said.

Davis developed his musical talents through both parents who surrounded him with various genres of music he now performs at his concerts. His musical range involves jazz, R&B, gospel, soul, and pop, while playing over a dozen instruments including piano, guitar, organ, and drums. Additionally, Davis has collaborated with well-known artists such as B.B. King, Billy Preston, Gerald Albright, and Little Richard.

The song Davis has dedicated to Belize, entitled “Down in Belize,” was composed during his trip in 2017 when he fell in love with the country while completing several works.

“You almost cannot [describe it], because it’s about a feeling. Belize is the perfect getaway for anybody who wants to take a vacation, anybody who wants to close … you know, to close things off and study. As for me on this particular trip, I’m completing my audiobook,” he said.

“Invisible Secret” is a collection of concert series Davis has been doing.

“This is going to be concert number five. The other four concerts were in the US, in Florida and I don’t remember where all; but I’ve been doing a lot of concerts, and I had this live-streaming concert. And that’s, it was a big hit. [In] three days, we had over 2,000 people [viewing],” he added.

In 2012, BK Davis became Iowa’s first African-American Steinway International Artist, a prestigious recognition for his exceptional talent and contributions to music, and a title given to the best pianists of their time. Steinway Artists choose to perform exclusively on Steinway pianos and own their instruments, without any financial compensation.