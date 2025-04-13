27 C
Belize City
Sunday, April 13, 2025

Dr. Leroy Almendarez becomes Public Utilities CEO

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 10,...

Michael Gordon’s works showcased at Imagination Factri

Micheal Gordon by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr....

From warehouse attendant to attorney-at-law

Attorney Alford Humes by Roy Davis (Freelance Writer) BELIZE...

BNTU charts new course at AGM

HeadlineBNTU charts new course at AGM
By Deshan Swasey

Jorge Mejia – BNTU 1st Vice President

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Tues. Apr. 8, 2025

The Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU) has embarked on a review and renewal of their union constitution to chart a new way forward following the gathering of over 1,000 teachers at their annual general meeting at the Punta Gorda Sports Complex from Saturday to Tuesday, April 5-8.

(l-r) Keesha Williams – BNTU treasurer; and Charlene Locario – BNTU secretary

It was the first time that the teachers’ annual assembly had ever lasted four days. The meeting was held under the theme, “BNTU promoting Advocacy, Action and Accountability in Education”. Some 500 teachers attended the first day’s session, and by Monday, over 1,000 teachers from all 10 union branches were present.

The teachers addressed professional development on the first day of discussions; while the second and third days were devoted to union business; and on the fourth day an educational tour was conducted for the teachers to get to know more about the Toledo District, BNTU president Nadia Caliz explained. The tour reflects a new union policy that is aimed at helping the teachers to get to know their country better, as they are required to teach about Belize’s six districts as part of their social studies classes, but many had not visited the Toledo District before.

Elections were also held for the union’s First Vice President, and Jorge Mejia of Corozal was elected to fill that role. Keesha Williams of the Belize branch was re-elected as treasurer, and Charlene Locario of Belmopan was elected as secretary. No election for president was held, as Caliz is serving a two-year term. The duties of BNTU president have been a huge responsibility, Caliz admitted, and she was circumspect when addressing whether she would seek re-election when presidential elections are held at next year’s AGM.

That congress will be held in Belize City just before Easter. The union AGM is usually held during the Easter break, so that teachers will be free from teaching responsibilities to attend and participate in the meeting. 

Check out our other content

Teen charged with rape

License plate bandit on the loose

“Shuga” charged for stolen GoB laptops

Fatal motorcycle collision in Toledo

Hattieville resident convicted of rape of a child

Fire consumes two houses on Hunter’s Lane

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.