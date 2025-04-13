Dr. Leroy Almendarez becomes Public Utilities CEO

Jorge Mejia – BNTU 1st Vice President

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Tues. Apr. 8, 2025

The Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU) has embarked on a review and renewal of their union constitution to chart a new way forward following the gathering of over 1,000 teachers at their annual general meeting at the Punta Gorda Sports Complex from Saturday to Tuesday, April 5-8.

(l-r) Keesha Williams – BNTU treasurer; and Charlene Locario – BNTU secretary

It was the first time that the teachers’ annual assembly had ever lasted four days. The meeting was held under the theme, “BNTU promoting Advocacy, Action and Accountability in Education”. Some 500 teachers attended the first day’s session, and by Monday, over 1,000 teachers from all 10 union branches were present.

The teachers addressed professional development on the first day of discussions; while the second and third days were devoted to union business; and on the fourth day an educational tour was conducted for the teachers to get to know more about the Toledo District, BNTU president Nadia Caliz explained. The tour reflects a new union policy that is aimed at helping the teachers to get to know their country better, as they are required to teach about Belize’s six districts as part of their social studies classes, but many had not visited the Toledo District before.

Elections were also held for the union’s First Vice President, and Jorge Mejia of Corozal was elected to fill that role. Keesha Williams of the Belize branch was re-elected as treasurer, and Charlene Locario of Belmopan was elected as secretary. No election for president was held, as Caliz is serving a two-year term. The duties of BNTU president have been a huge responsibility, Caliz admitted, and she was circumspect when addressing whether she would seek re-election when presidential elections are held at next year’s AGM.

That congress will be held in Belize City just before Easter. The union AGM is usually held during the Easter break, so that teachers will be free from teaching responsibilities to attend and participate in the meeting.