BELIPO attends Cross-Regional Forum

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: BNTU president, Nadia Caliz

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 9, 2024

The Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU) has given the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) a New Year’s ultimatum to pay overdue increments, unpaid hardship allowances and unpaid tax refunds, or come January 1, the Union will be organizing nationwide protest demonstrations to demand what is rightfully theirs.

The teachers voted to demonstrate in January, with 1882 in favor of 1912 ballots cast, if their demands are not met, when a secret ballot was held at an emergency meeting of all BNTU branches last Thursday afternoon, December 5.

The union is fully cognizant that next year is an election year, and they hope the point is not lost on the Prime Minister and the Education ministry. BNTU president Nadia Caliz says the teachers believe they have a just cause, as more than three quarters of the union membership have yet to receive the salary increments that the government promised. Others who have to go the extra mile to deliver education to their students in remote villages are also clamoring for the hardship allowance and travelling allowance, which they are due, but which has not been paid.

Caliz said she believes the outstanding increments could be paid by a Supplementary Budget, and others in the union feel the same. They are telling the government to do the right thing; pay up, or reap the whirlwind come January!

