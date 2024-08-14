Benny’s Hurricanes win 4th BEBL championship

by Charles Gladden

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Mon. Aug. 12, 2024

The body of a man of Mayan descent was found along the coast of Punta Gorda Town, Toledo District, after 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 10.

Reports emerging over the weekend are that the body was seen floating in the sea adjacent to Front Street; and that after the body was retrieved, police observed a tattoo with the name “Victor” on the left hand of the deceased man.

At Monday’s police press briefing, ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, told reporters that it was subsequently confirmed that the remains belonged to a 23-year-old construction worker, Victor Bol, of Punta Gorda Town.

ACP Romero said that Bol had been seen drinking alcoholic beverages on the night before he was found dead in the sea. It was reported that there were no visible signs of injuries on the body, leading police to speculate that he may have drowned.

Bol’s body was transported to the Punta Gorda Hospital morgue, where it awaits a post-mortem examination to determine the official cause of his death.