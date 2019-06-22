Subscribe to our Rss

The body of Travis Cooke found floating near Swallow Caye

Headline — 22 June 2019 — by Albert J. Ciego
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 20, 2019– At about 5:20 this evening, the corpse of a man was found floating in the sea near Swallow Caye, about three miles from Belize City. The body was seen with a gunshot wound in the head.

The man was described as being of dark complexion, slimly built, and he was wearing a black T-shirt and a black and burgandy tattoo, “Beulahlee,” is on his chest.

Tonight, the victim was identified as Travis Cooke of Belize City. At this time, police do not have any more information on his age and other particulars, such as his address.

The circumstances of his death are not known. Police have begun an investigation into this latest murder.

