Brian Brown charged $200 for threatening his mother

BELIZE CITY, Tues. May 7, 2019– Brian Brown, 42, a former gang leader charged with using threatening words to his mother, Rose Jacobs, 61, was found guilty of the charge today by Magistrate Emerson Banner. Brown was fined $200 and was given until June 30 to pay. If he defaults on payment he will serve 2 months in prison.

The incident occurred on August 21, 2018. Jacobs, a retired school teacher, testified that while she was at a funeral at Lord Ridge Cemetery, Brown confronted her and threatened to set her on fire. She said Brown had a gallon-sized bottle and a cigarette lighter in his hand.

Brown testified and denied that he threatened his mother. He also denied seeing his mother that day. He said he was driving his vehicle with his two sons as passengers on the George Price Highway when his vehicle broke down near the BDF camp.

He said he went with his sons to buy gasoline at a gas station and when he was returning to his vehicle, he passed through Lord Ridge Cemetery.

Brown called his sons as witnesses, and they corroborated his testimony.

Brown said his mother lied about the supposed threats because of money matters.