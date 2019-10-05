Broad-day burglary on Curassow Street; police no-show for 2 hours

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019– The home of Carmita Leslie of Curassow Street was burglarized by thieves who stole all her electronic appliances and household items, after being in her house for about 2 hours.

A vigilant person in the area who saw the thieves attempting to break into the house called 911, and the operator told her that police would be coming.

The burglary occurred about 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, and Leslie came home from work at about 3:30 p.m., and found her house burglarized. She called police, who arrived about an hour later.

Leslie told the media that apart from it being a broad daylight burglary on Curassow Street, she lives not far from the Raccoon Street Police Station, and police could have walked to her home, if no vehicle was available, and the burglary could have been avoided.

The thieves, she said, were in her house for over two hours. The thieves got away with more than $10,000 worth of her belongings.

Police did not come, said Leslie, until after she made the second call at about 4:30 p.m. She said that she is upset that a call alerting them of a burglary in progress was made at about 1:15 p.m., when the thieves were seen in her yard, and police did not arrive until about 4:30 p.m.

Among the items stolen were television sets, an X-box, tablets and phones, among many others.

On their behalf, police said that the 911 line is managed by civilians, and there is a delay in forwarding reports.

So far, no one has been arrested, and the stolen items have not been recovered.