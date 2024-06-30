HelpAge Belize City holds Arts & Craft Expo

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 27, 2024

Louis Antony “Tony” Leslie passed away last night at the age of 72. Tony Leslie was a well-known businessman and sports enthusiast, whose influence and contributions left a huge impact on the city and its people.

Tony was married to Florencia Alva Leslie for over 50 years. Together, they built a family that includes their sons Antony and Dion, and grandchildren Adrian, Matthew, Antony, and Emily Leslie. Tony is also survived by his five brothers.

Born on July 14, 1951, in Benque Viejo Del Carmen, Tony spent his early years in Belize City, growing up at the family home on East Collet Canal. His life’s journey took him to Los Angeles in the early 1970s, where he lived for a decade before returning to Belize in 1982.

Upon his return to Belize in 1982, Tony Leslie founded Leslie’s Imports, a business that initially focused on selling dry goods and merchandise from Mexico. Over time, he expanded the business to include appliances, notably introducing the affordable ACROS appliance brand to Belize. It was with this move that he made quality appliances accessible to working-class and lower-income families, earning Tony success and recognition in the business community.

Tony’s love for sports was evident in his numerous sponsorships of, and involvement with, various sports teams. He first sponsored the ACROS Verdes football team from Cayo, which achieved great success. Later, he founded his own football franchise in Belize City, ACROS, which won multiple championships and participated in regional tournaments.

Tony’s dedication to sports extended beyond football, as he eventually sponsored basketball teams, including ACROS Burnas, and he supported smaller teams in cycling, volleyball, and softball. “He always saw sports as an avenue for people on the Southside and low-income people, an avenue for them to get out of poverty and to experience different things and even get opportunities,” his son, Dion, told Amandala.

In 2003, Tony ventured into electoral politics, running as the standard-bearer for the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Lake Independence. Although he did not win, he remained an influential figure behind the scenes, particularly supporting his son Dion’s political aspirations.

“When I decided to run for politics in 2009 at the City Council level, he was my advisor, my number one supporter, my number one campaign finance chair. And so, he stayed active because of me in politics. When I lost in 2018, the family decided to collectively come out of politics altogether, and concentrate on the business and grow and expand the business,” Dion shared.

Unfortunately, last year Tony Leslie was diagnosed with cancer. Despite undergoing treatment in Cancun and seeking second opinions in Guatemala, the disease progressed. Until April, Tony remained active, working daily and maintaining his routine. However, his health declined rapidly over the past two months, leading to his passing on June 26.

“We knew what was coming, but I think the timeframe of it, I think we were under the impression that we would have had longer with him,” Dion said.

He said that his father would want to be remembered for the impact he had on people’s lives. Tony was known for his storytelling, advice, and mentorship. He left a legacy of generosity, always looking to uplift and provide opportunities for others.

“The old cliche of, you know, leaving this world a better place than you met it. But most importantly, he would want to be remembered as a great father and even a better grandfather,” Dion added.

Tony was a patriot who loved Belize deeply. He proudly showcased the country’s beauty and potential, and his love for Belize was evident in everything he did. From his early days as a journalist for the Reporter newspaper to his entrepreneurial and charitable initiatives, Tony’s passion for Belize never dulled.

The Leslie family is grateful for the support they have received. They are currently planning Tony’s funeral, which is expected to take place next Wednesday in Belize City. He will be laid to rest at the Lord Ridge Cemetery.

(AMANDALA Ed. Note: Amandala joins the sporting family in extending our sincere condolences to Tony’s brother Glenn; son, Dion, and the rest of the Leslie family on the passing of our often adversary and always friend in sports, Louis Antony “Tony” Leslie. Rest in peace, brother Tony!)