Unity or Division? Challengers or “mischief makers”?

Chester Williams, outgoing Commissioner of Police and Dr. Richard Rosado, incoming Commissioner of Police

Chester Williams, Commissioner of Police, leaving Police Department to become CEO of the Ministry of Transport.

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Apr. 3, 2025

The country’s current Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, will serve his final day as the head of the Belize Police Department on Friday, April 4, and will assume the role of CEO in the Ministry of Transport this coming Monday, April 7.

“I’m excited about moving over to the Ministry of Transport, Constitutional Reform, Indigenous People’s Affairs, and Religious Affairs,” he said on Wednesday, April 2, in a press briefing.

Williams went on to remark, “It is going to be a new challenge for me, and I’m the type of person, from the time I know myself growing up, I have always embraced challenges; and I always ensure that whatever task is given to me, that I do it to the best of my ability, that I develop a passion and love for it.”

Initially, there had been indications that Williams would remain in the Police Commissioner role for a few months before moving over to the Transport Ministry. However, Sharole Saldivar, CEO of the Ministry of Home Affairs, had written a letter to Williams indicating that he should act as a caretaker during his transition, which would entail refraining from putting into effect any transfers or promotions within the department. Williams said that he was annoyed by the missive.

“I was extremely unpleased with the letter. [As] you rightly said, the CEO has no legal authority to have [written] the letter that she did. I had already explained to our minister, Kareem [Musa], what I intend to do before leaving. We discussed and agreed on certain things. So, I was surprised by the letter; nonetheless, to avoid any in-house fighting, I decided I should pack up and leave to my new area of responsibility,” Williams said.

A press release issued by the Home Affairs Ministry stated that there will be a one-month orderly transition process prior to the official handover of the role to Dr. Richard Rosado, Deputy Commissioner of Police, who holds a PhD in Business Administration with a concentration in Police Leadership. Amandala has confirmed with Cabinet Secretary Stuart Leslie, however, that Williams is expected to report as Transport CEO on Monday.

Having served as Commissioner of Police since 2019, Williams, who served for over three decades as a police officer. is one of the longest-serving Police Commissioners.