BzSA holds 8th Annual National Championship Regatta on September 8-9 in Caye Caulker

Adya Teck emerges as National Optimist Champ; Trent Hardwick dominates as National Laser Champ

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 12, 2018– The Belize Sailing Association (BzSA) held its 8th Annual National Championship Regatta on September 8-9, 2018, hosted by the Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club (CCCSC) and supported by the Caye Caulker Village Council. Enthusiasts and onlookers were treated to two days of sailing from the Optimist and Laser Class Boats on the beautiful Caribbean Sea due east of the Palapa Gardens. The winds on both days were a fair 9 knots, veering between 100 and 110 degrees, with a small chop in the sea presenting a fine canvas for the event on the Olympic Trapezoid course. Up for grabs was the National Championship in Optimist and Laser classes. Additionally, a year round score of all four of our series ranking regattas for Optimist and Laser was completed, providing our annual top sailors for each class of boat.

The Optimist class had 13 sailors competing from Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club (CCCSC), Corozal Bay Sailing Club (CBSC), Placencia Sailing Club (PSC) and Ladyville Sailing Club (LSC) along with their coaches and supporters. After the first day of sailing, Peter Joo of PSC was in the lead, winning all 3 races, and Adya Teck of (CBSC) was in second, finishing her races with three seconds (advantage). However, on the second day, girl power showed its force, and Adya Teck of CBSC won all 3 races, which created a tie between Adya Teck and Peter Joo for first place, which was broken in favor Adya, based on her 1st position in the last race. Thus, Adya Teck of Corozal Bay Sailing Club (CBSC) took first place and is our Optimist Champ; Peter Joo of Placencia Sailing Club (PSC) was Second; and Abner Lopez of PSC, third, with Glenford Barrera of Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club (CCCSC), fourth. For the series ranking regatta, in the Optimist class, Peter Joo took 1st, Adya Teck 2nd, Abner Lopez 3rd, and Jamin Alcoser 4th.

In the Laser Championship Regatta, Trent Hardwick dominated all 6 races over the two days of racing. At the end of the weekend, Trent Hardwick of LSC took 1st, Devaughn Morrison of CBSC took 2nd, and Nigel Rosado of CBSC took 3rd. In the series ranking regatta in Laser class: Trent Hardwick won 1st, Devaughn Morrison 2nd, Nigel Rosado 3rd, and Wilson Rivera 4th.

The Association also remembered one of its founding fathers, Mr. John Oliver, who passed away earlier in the year. John was partly responsible for the founding of the Belize Sailing Association, and gave much of his time to support the Association and help children have the opportunity to sail. A ceremony was conducted by the Royal British Legion with a recall of John’s life, followed by the Last Post and the spreading of John’s Ashes at sea by 3 of the laser boats.

The sailing event was a great success, and special thanks to Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club.

– press release –