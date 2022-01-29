C-Ray Race – Sunday, January 23

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Jan. 23, 2022– Today, Sunday, the C-Ray Cycling Club hosted a series of cycle races in different categories, all of which started and finished at the Marion Jones Sports Complex on Princess Margaret Drive in Belize City. The Road Races covered a total of 63 miles, with the Elite/Junior race starting at 8:00 a.m., while the Masters 35+/Women race took off at 8:15 a.m. Meanwhile, the kids races were done in front of the Marion Jones Sports Complex, with laps going from the junction with Princess Margaret Drive to back by the Municipal Airport. Below are the results:

C-RAY RACE Station Prize Winners

Race #1 (Elite/Junior)

GOING: Capt. Eiley Street – $50.00 (in memory of Cuthbert Bailey) – Brandon Cattouse; Los Lagos – Papa Jeff Package (in memory of Cuthbert Bailey) – Oscar Quiroz; CDS Gas Station – $25.00 (Bisset) – Brandon Cattouse; Prison – $25.00 + 2BBQ (Tony’s BBQ) – Oscar Quiroz.

RETURN: Mile 10 – $25.00 (Jaxon Bowman) – Oscar Quiroz; CDS Gas Station – $25.00 Bisset) – Byron Pope; Los Lagos – Papa Jeff Package (in memory of Cuthbert Bailey) – Joslyn Chavarria; Airport Junction – Papa Jeff Package (in memory of Cuthbert Bailey) – Tevin Chaplin; Capt. Eiley Street – $50.00 (in memory of Cuthbert Bailey) – Tevin Chaplin.

Race #2 (Masters/Women)

GOING: Capt. Eiley Street – $50.00 (in memory of Cuthbert Bailey) – Ryan Willoughby; Gorilla Cutz – $50.00 (Sydney Belezaire) – Warren Coye; Mile 12 post – $50.00 (Palas) – Allan Auil; CDS Gas Station – $25.00 (Bisset) – Warren Coye; Mile 10 – $50.00 (Michelle Cano) – Greg Lovell.

RETURN: Mile 10 – $50.00 (Michelle Cano) – Kenroy Gladden; Mile 14 – $75.00 (Alvan Gillett) – Greg Lovell; CDS Gas Station – $25.00 (Bisset) – Greg Lovell; Mile 12 post – $50.00 (Palas) – Greg Lovell; Capt. Eiley Street – $50.00 (in memory of Cuthbert Bailey) – Kenroy Gladden; Line before SanCas – $100.00 (Chief) – Kenroy Gladden.

Huge Thank You to all station prize sponsors!!!

C-RAY RACE results

MASTERS 35+ – 1st Greg Lovell (unattached); 2nd Kenroy Gladden (Kulture); 3rd Roque Matus (M&M); 4th Vallan Symms (Kulture); 5th Preston Martinez (M&M).

MASTERS 45+ – 1st Roque Matus (M&M); 2nd Edison Usher (FAL); 3rd Warren Coye (Santino’s); 4th Irfaan Nu Man (Digicell); 5th Allan Auil (M&M).

MASTERS 55+ – 1st Warren Coye (Santino’s).

MASTERS 60+ – 1st Isaiah Willacey (Santino’s).

WOMEN – 1st Kaya Cattouse (Running Rebels).

ELITE – 1st Tevin Chaplin (G-Flow); 2nd Joslyn Chavarria (501 Valvoline); 3rd Oscar Quiroz (501 Valvoline); 4th Byron Pope (Westrac); 5th Joshua Fuller (501 Valvoline).

JUNIOR: 1st Renan Codd (G-Flow).

YOUTH RACES results

GIRLS 13-15yrs – 1st Vinshae Marin.

GIRLS 16-18yrs – 1st Abbie Leslie.

BOYS 9-12yrs – 1st Jamal Lewis; 2nd Arren Pope; 3rd Miguel Jones, Jr.

BOYS 13-15yrs – 1st Travis Grinage; 2nd Tyler Tejeda; 3rd Steven Sylvester.

BOYS 16-18yrs – 1st DeAndre Betson.

A huge Thank You to all the participants of today’s celebration, as well as all the station prize donors, sponsors and cycling supports! Today’s Race was a success!