74 F
Belize City
Thursday, December 9, 2021
Home Highlights Cabinet brief
Highlights

Cabinet brief

SourceKory Leslie (freelance writer)
665

Belmopan, Belize. Wed. Dec. 1, 2021– A Cabinet brief released on Wednesday indicated that the Minister of Education, Culture, Science & Technology, Hon. Francis Fonseca, informed members of the Cabinet at the most recent Cabinet meeting that plans are in place for the reopening of schools for “some level of in-person learning” in January 2022. As a result, all schools are required to apply for green light status from the ministry prior to the opening of schools in January to allow for teachers and students to return to the classroom.

Regarding travel and tourism, Cabinet gave approval for the Ministry of the Blue Economy and Civil Aviation to employ eight additional persons who will be trained to serve as air traffic controllers in anticipation of record high arrivals at the Philip Goldson International Airport due to the start of the 2021 tourism season. Additionally, the Cabinet brief indicated that, due to the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, approval was given for additional restrictive measures to be put in place for persons from countries where this new variant has been detected who are entering Belize through the airport, land borders and seaports of entry. These will be a part of an updated Public Health Regulations regime pending publication. Free testing has also been approved for all students returning home during the month of December through the land borders.

As it relates to the progress of the vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health and Wellness stated that as of Wednesday, 319,108 vaccines were available in the country, and as of the 29th of November 2021, 209,176 persons had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 194,398 had been fully vaccinated.

Cabinet also discussed the ongoing impasse between the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BFSCA) and the Belize Sugar Industry Limited (BSI/ASR) in regard to the Commercial Agreement between the two entities. Cabinet reportedly views it as critical that the 2021-2022 sugar cane harvest begins in December 2021. There has also been a recommendation for the introduction of a Loan Motion at the Sitting of the House of Representatives scheduled for Friday, 3rd December 2021 in order to enable the country to access a US$2.5 million loan from the Caribbean Development Bank to “assist government with the financing of emergency restoration of critical infrastructure as a result of damages caused by hurricanes Eta and Iota”.

Finally, the Cabinet shared that they were happy to review the “report on Belize’s participation at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Twenty-Sixth Conference of Parties (COP26) that was held in Glasgow, Scotland, which saw the strong participation of Belize as an advocate for greater action to address pressing and urgent needs to confront the increasing impacts of climate change on the development of the nation”.

Previous articleDrugs and guns found in San Jomal
Next articleAnother fatal RTA on Southern Highway

RELATED ARTICLES

Highlights

Over 60% of Belizeans vaccinated

BELMOPAN, Fri. Dec. 3, 2021-- The Minister of Health and Wellness (MOHW), Hon. Michel Chebat, stated in the House of Representatives on Friday that...
Read more
Highlights

Foreign Affairs Ministry corrects PSU prez

Belize City, Wed. Dec. 1, 2021-- Last Wednesday, Public Service Union (PSU) president, Mr. Dean Flowers, during an appearance on Channel 7’s Uncut show...
Read more
Highlights

Shyne and Chebat joust over curfew

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Dec. 5, 2021-- The national curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections across the country has been in place for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Another fatal RTA on Southern Highway

General
STANN CREEK. Mon. Dec. 6, 2021-- Today, police reported that a fatal road traffic accident took place at Mile 1 on the Southern Highway...
Read more

Cabinet brief

Highlights
Belmopan, Belize. Wed. Dec. 1, 2021-- A Cabinet brief released on Wednesday indicated that the Minister of Education, Culture, Science & Technology, Hon. Francis...
Read more

Drugs and guns found in San Jomal

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 6, 2021-- Last Thursday, on December 2, police found a sizable stash of marijuana and guns in the San Jomal...
Read more

Over 60% of Belizeans vaccinated

Highlights
BELMOPAN, Fri. Dec. 3, 2021-- The Minister of Health and Wellness (MOHW), Hon. Michel Chebat, stated in the House of Representatives on Friday that...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Government by private sector

Editorial
Mon. Dec. 6, 2021 Somewhere along the line, some politicians in Belize got the idea that government would be run much better, more effectively and...
Read more

PUP must revisit PlanBlu health plan

Editorial
Former Director of Health Services (DHS), Dr. Michael Pitts, while a guest on the KREM WuB morning show on Tuesday, brought to the attention...
Read more

“Noh knock yo woman” – (song by Harrison “Dawgie” King)

Editorial
“When you get so mad that you want to ROAR!! Take a deep breath and count to FOUR; 1-2-3-4!” -- kindergarten rhyme Mon. Nov. 29,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
On more than one occasion over the decades, I have told you that there was a period of a few months in 1970, immediately...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When I returned to Belize from school in America in 1968, the drug I was worried about, where possible penetration of Belize was concerned,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
My cousin, Marie-Therese Belisle Nweke, is presently in Wales visiting with one of her daughters, and also checking with her ophthalmologist. Sam Nweke, an Igbo Nigerian,...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper