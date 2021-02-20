74 F
Belize City
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Cabinet discusses vaccines, unions, and long-stay program

BELMOPAN, Tues. Feb. 16, 2021– In the latest Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, the Cabinet addressed a number of COVID-19 related issues — particularly economic recovery and healthcare efficiency.

Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, reported on consultations with a number of workers’ unions that took place from February 10 to 12, 2021. The Cabinet thoroughly discussed the recommendations and requests of the unions and agreed to provide a prompt, comprehensive response and to engage in further dialogue.

The Cabinet was also updated on the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports show that there is a marked decline in cases, with a significant decrease in average positive cases per day — falling from 182 positive cases per day to an average of 22. This brings our daily positivity rate from 20 percent to 4.5 percent.

The Cabinet additionally reviewed the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ vaccine rollout plan, which outlines a four-phase rollout that begins at the end of March. The plan seeks to vaccinate over 200,000 Belizeans in 120 days, with healthcare workers, the elderly, citizens diagnosed with mental and physical disabilities, teachers and other frontline persons to be considered high priority on the vaccine priority list.

The Cabinet also approved the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations’ long-stay visitor program. This initiative allows for targeted visitors and persons of specific nationalities to receive extended visitor permits. Additionally, the Ministry has been given the approval to enhance the Qualified Retired Persons Incentive Program.

