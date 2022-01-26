Canoe Association holds first race for 2022

BELIZE CITY, Sat. Jan. 22, 2022– Today, the Belize Canoe Association (BCA) held its very first race for the year 2022, and it was the 15th Annual Loewen’s Hardware Boom to Manatee Lookout Canoe Race. Below are the race results, including the overall team rank and the rank in the various categories:

1st Overall – Stationery House (1st Male – Amado Cruz & Daniel Cruz; 1:37:21); 2nd – Guava Limb (2nd Male – Javier Guardado & Andres Cabb, Jr.; 1:37:23); 3rd – Buena Vista Communication Center (3rd Male – Miguel Mangandid & Bradey Ayala; 1:37:39); 4th – San Miguel Camp Grounds/Cocina 1904 (4th Male – Jesus Linares & Carlos Linares; 1:42:32); 5th – Better Homes Ltd. (5th Male – Gustavo Pott & Christian Lopez; 1:42:38); 6th – Koop Sheet Metal (1st Junior – Daniel Lopez & Efrain Cruz, Jr.; 1:45:05); 7th – Slim and Trim (2nd Junior – Keron Cabb, Jr. & Daniel Cruz, Jr.; 1:45:20); 8th – Joseph & Taylor Steelers (1st Masters – Francis Codd & Chris Guydis; 1:49:40); 9th – Hells Bells (2nd Masters – Dave Newton & Cyril Garcia; 1:49:46); 10th – 24 / 7 (6th Male – Derocy Haylock & Geo Geo Santos; 1:50:26); 11th – Watt A Ting (3rd Masters – Mike Searle & John Searle; 1:55:36); 12th – Koop Sheet Metal (1st Female – Lily Cruz & Ana Camp (Cruz); 2:04:51); 13th – Grumpy Old Men (4th Masters – Gilford Lindo & Jerry Wilkens; 2:11:08); 14th – BATSUB 1 (7th Male – Tony Brooks & Capt. Martindale; 2:11:06); 15th – Usher Girls (2nd Female – Bobby D Usher & Jane Usher; 2:16:17); 16th – BATSUB 2 (8th Male – Liam Magee & LCpl. Wilkie; 2:20:58); 17th – BATSUB 3 (9th Male – Sgt. Brian Stratton & Cpl. Willis; 2:23:23); and 18th – BATSUB 4 (10th Male – Sgt. Dudley & LCpl. Newman; 2:26:20)

The BCA’s next canoe race will be the Boom to the City Canoe Race on Sunday, February 20.