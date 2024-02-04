Car crashes into home and kills resident

Photo: Kenrick Castillo, deceased

by Charles Gladden

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Feb. 1, 2024

The body of a Dangriga man who was mortally wounded when a car crashed into his home on Wednesday night, January 31, is now in the morgue at the Southern Regional Hospital.

Initial reports indicate that around 11:30 p.m., the deceased, Kenrick Castillo, 43, of Dangriga Town, was inside his wooden home located on St. Vincent Street when the driver of a car that was traveling at high speed, reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with the structure.

A relative of Castillo, Thamar Lewis, who lives nearby Castillo’s house, told reporters in Dangriga that when her family came to the scene they yelled at the driver who sped off as if nothing had happened.

“The community came together and we made sure that the passenger did not escape. We wanted the police to be here, and they were right around the corner, and as soon as I saw them, I flagged them down, and we put my cousin in the police truck and they took him to the hospital,” she said.

She explained that the damages caused by the car were severe, and noted that medical officials explained that the wheels of the vehicle ran over Castillo’s ribcage and caused internal injuries, and he also suffered brain damage. Within minutes after arriving at the hospital Castillo passed away.

Ms. Lewis described her cousin as someone helpful to the community and called him “watchman of the community,” as he would routinely walk around the area the entire night; but on the night of his untimely demise, unfortunately he was at home.