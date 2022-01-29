74 F
Belize City
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Caribbean Rum Boyz FC are OWFA 1st Division 2021-22 Opening Tournament Champions

SourceBen Ramos, Jr. – Administrator, OW Regional Office
ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Jan. 24, 2022– At the Louisiana Football Field yesterday, Caribbean Rum Boyz FC kept their undefeated season record intact when they defeated Guinea Grass FC, 3-2, in the championship final of the Orange Walk Football Association (OWFA) 2021-22 Opening Tournament. Both Caribbean Rum Boyz (Group A) and Guinea Grass FC (Group B) were undefeated in their respective group’s regular season. In the semifinals last week, the Rum Boyz crushed Yo Creek La Ceiba FC, 6-1; while Guinea Grass FC drew 1-1 in regulation before prevailing 4-2 in penalty shootout over Progresso FC. In yesterday’s championship match, Guinea Grass FC took an early lead through Charles Tillett (9’); but Caribbean Rum Boyz FC rebounded with goals from Camilo Sanchez (30’ & 53’) and Irvin Osorio (70’) for a 3-1 lead, before Guinea Grass closed the gap to 3-2 with a goal from Miguel Ico (79’).

After the game, Individual Awards were issued as follows: Best Defender – Richard Gillett (Caribbean Rum Boyz); Best Midfielder – Enrique Valdez (Caribbean Rum Boyz); Most Goals – Camilo Sanchez (Caribbean Rum Boyz); Best Coach – Israel Canul (Guinea Grass FC); Best Goalkeeper – Erick Santoya (Guinea Grass FC); Finals MVP – Irvin Osorio (Caribbean Rum Boyz).

Closing Tournament
Registration is now open for clubs interested in joining the OWFA Closing Tournament. Please contact Ben Ramos, Jr. at 661-0132 or Mr. Elmer Pott at 665-1931. Feel free to visit the OWFA Office located at the People’s Stadium for additional information.

