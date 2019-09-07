Subscribe to our Rss

We in the Caribbean must help ourselves

Letters — 07 September 2019
We in the Caribbean must help ourselves

Dear Editor,

As of 11 p.m. ET, September 2, 2019, Hurricane Dorian was a category 4 storm battering the Bahamas. At least 5 people were killed in Abaco when it hit the Bahamas as a category 5 hurricane with wind speed of 185 mph on September 1 in the afternoon. It’s a historic tragedy that needs analysis and assistance.

A total of 35 tropical cyclones have reached Category 5 in the Atlantic Ocean north of the Equator, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. Only in 1932, 1933, 1961, 2005, 2007 and 2017 has more than one Category 5 hurricane formed.

In 4 of those 6 years, a member country of CARICOM was hit by a Category 5 hurricane.  Only in 2005 have more than two Category 5 hurricanes formed, and only in 2007 and 2017 did more than one make landfall at Category 5 strength.

 The years 2016 to 2019 constitute the longest sequence of consecutive years in which there was at least one Category 5 hurricane.

Hurricanes are powered by heat from the warm ocean, and with global warming, more Category 5 hurricanes are inevitable. The scientific data demonstrates that the members of CARICOM are disproportionately hit by Category 5 hurricanes.

The developed countries like the United States and Europe are less affected and have the economic might to be less hindered by Category 5 hurricanes. My assertion is that developed countries have far less motives to address global warming and its effect on the climate.

Expecting them to address it is like asking the wealthy to address homicides, which rarely affects them.

We in Belize and the Caribbean must start to address it, by, for instance, using alternative sources of energy such as wind and solar. It will benefit us and put the developed world on notice that the Caribbean is a “small-giant” that will look after our own interests, instead of being dependent.

Yours truly,
Brian E Plummer

Related Articles

Find your courage, Belizeans! Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and Red Cross launch wheelchair project Amandala still got soul! Fires in Amazon forest “under control,” says Brazil’s Ambassador to Belize

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.