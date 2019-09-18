Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club hosts BzSA 4th Ranking Regatta of 2019

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Sept. 13, 2019– The Belize Sailing Association (BzSA) held its fourth Ranking Regatta of the year for the Optimist and Laser classes in Caye Caulker, August 10-11, 2019, hosted by the Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club (CCCSC). The regatta was attended by competitors from Corozal, Ladyville, Caye Caulker and Gales Point. This was Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club’s 2nd time as host.

The event was a great success, beginning with barge transportation of boats and trucking to the venue, full media coverage by “The Voice of Caye Caulker” on and off the water, great sportsmanship and, of course, wonderful sailing. The welcoming back of two of Caye Caulker’s past Optimist sailors, namely Glenford Barrera and Malaki Jones, was a big positive.

Racing commenced on Saturday at 12:00 noon with a wind of 5-8 knots out of the East. During the course of the afternoon, it generally fell, demanding ever more attention to sail settings and balance of the boat. A total of four races were held in the Laser class, and three races in the Optimist class.

At the end of Day 1, the Optimist fleet was led by Adyaneiri Teck; close behind was Kennard Tillett and Glenford Barrera. The Laser fleet standings were: first Trent Hardwick, then Devaughn Morrison, followed by Nigel Rosado. The sailors all met up at Fantasy Dining, who sponsored their dinner on Saturday evening of August 10. They all sat down and chatted among themselves, cheering on each other in some great competition.

On Day 2, Sunday, the wind rose with the sun, and we were greeted with ideal sailing conditions. The wind settled between 70 and 80 degrees, gently building to a firm 10 to 14 knots. The remaining races were completed on time, giving us the following winners:

In the Optimist class, first place went to 15-year-old Glenford Barrera of CCCSC; second to Kennard Tillett, 15 years of Gales Point; and third to Adyaneiri Teck, 15 years also, of Corozal Bay Sailing Club (CBSC).

In the Laser class, Trent Hardwick, 16 years of Ladyville Sailing Club (LSC), took first; Devaughn Morrison, 17 years of CBSC, took second; and Nigel Rosado, 15 years, also of CBSC, took third place.

A special Thanks to all sailors, organizers, volunteers and sponsors for a wonderful weekend.

-press release-