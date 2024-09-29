Belize to participate in the annual World Investor Week

by Charles Gladden

SAN ANTONIO VILLAGE, Cayo District, Thurs. Sept. 26, 2024

A single motorcycle collision claimed the life of Manuel De Jesus Tzalam, 25, of San Antonio Village, Cayo District, in the early hours of Thursday, September 26.

Information to Amandala suggests that around 1:30 a.m. Tzalam was riding his motorcycle on the Cristo Rey/San Antonio Road when he reportedly lost control near a curve, and crashed into a ditch on the side of the road.

Tzalam was flung off the bike into a boulder, and suffered severe head injuries that caused his death.

Authorities have yet to provide an official report on this fatal accident.