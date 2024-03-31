3rd June 1923 – 23rd March 2024

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 26, 2024

The Hyde family announces with sorrow and gratitude the passing from this life of their beloved patriarch, Charles Bartlett Hyde, which occurred on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024.

He had reached the venerable age of 100 years and was predeceased by his parents: James Bartlett Hyde and Eunice (Locke) Hyde; his wife: Elinor (Belisle) Hyde; and all of his siblings: Corrine Hyde (childhood), Mrs. Grace (Hyde) Grant, James V. Hyde, George D. Hyde and Mrs. Chrystel (Hyde) Straughan; as well as two of his sons: Michael Hyde and Stephen Hyde.

His surviving children: Evan X Hyde, Nelson Hyde, Charles Hyde, Mrs. Christine (Hyde) Vellos, Colin Hyde, Ronald Hyde and Mrs. Francine (Hyde) Magloire, are mourning his passing even while being overwhelmed with gratitude for the blessings and joys of his life shared with us.

C.B., as he was affectionately known to many, was dearly loved by his family and many relatives and friends, and will always be in our hearts.

The Hyde family expresses our sincere thanks and appreciation to all who provided medical care and looked after this prince among men during the waning years of his life, in particular, Dra. Teresita Mendez, and chief caregiver Ms. Sandradine Trapp, a faithful tower of strength down to the very end.

Funeral services are scheduled to be held at Divine Mercy Church, Philip Goldson Highway, at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd April, 2024.