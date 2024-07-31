New World Screw Worm returns to Central America

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. July 29, 2024

After terminating its previous head coach for the Men’s National Football Team – in the likes of Spanish coach, David Perez – the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) announced that they are appointing Carlos Charlie Slusher as its new head coach.

Perez has held the position since January 2022 while still serving as head coach of Verdes FC, and performed poorly as national team coach as Belize got demoted from League B to League C in CONCACAF. Recently, the country lost to Nicaragua in a 4-nil beatdown in Belmopan then 3-1 to Guyana in Bridgetown, Barbados, in the World Cup Qualifiers.

After such, the FFB went in a new direction hiring Slusher, a Belizean, as its new head coach. Slusher holds numerous certifications and licenses under FIFA with a wealth of experience at the semi-pro level, winning MVP and Best Goal Keeper awards and many championships throughout his career.

“This is one of the most prestigious coaching jobs anybody could ever wish for, so it is a great honor to be selected and get the opportunity to lead the national team,” Slusher said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carlos ‘Charlie’ Slusher as our new head coach. His extensive experience as a player and coach makes him the perfect choice to guide our national team,” remarked Sergio Chuc, President of the FFB. “We are confident that under his leadership, the team will grow and achieve great things,” he added.

(AMANDALA Ed. Note: Congratulations and best wishes to our new national team head coach, Charlie Slusher! It is our hope that whatever issues were recently plaguing the national male “A” team, that were a critical concern of three foreign-based national team players, have been adequately addressed, so that it cannot be said that the FFB is giving Charlie “basket fi back waata”.)