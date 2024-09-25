Belize City Independence Day Ceremony & parade

Re: “Diddy destroyed my life”

by Marie-Therese Belisle Nweke

Sunday, September 22, 2024

This is why I just can’t get my head around the stupidity of the general Belizean persona.

Here is this!*! who “destroyed” your life. You stupidly took the rap for him and became a fall guy. He drove the nail in your coffin by deliberately ensuring that you never resurrect. You never naturalized to become a US citizen, despite America representing your El Dorado. What were you thinking? But you resurrected after being returned to Belize like a rejected cargo. And, you were restored to a new life of privilege and financial security, thanks to the fortuitous intervention of your all-powerful father. So you forgave the man who “destroyed” your life. Fine! But why fraternize with him because you want him to “help” Belize with INVESTMENTS and SCHOLARSHIPS. You KNOW from your interaction with him that this man is a user, an opportunist, a sexual predator and pervert. He is a nasty piece of work.

Do you not feel for those young, innocent Belizean boys and girls, who would have presumably benefitted from his scholarships, what he could and would do to them? They would be fresh meat!

As for “investments” – blah! blah! blah! Uppity “new” niggas from the US of A like Diddy will simply build a palatial home on one of the cayes to have truly rocking parties and orgies, with drugs and alcohol to fuel things. That’s the investment!

Diddy is the architect of his current woes. This is Karma “in living colour” as the great Muhammed Ali would say. Sean Coombs aka Diddy, now knows how jail in NY feels, even though the bigger one may possibly be down the line. He alone brought his house of cards down, like “briggidim buff” as we say in Kriol. So this little Creole stupido is way out of sync to think that he is not one to benefit from Diddy’s fall from grace. He ain’t in the equation “atall atall”. Diddy is his own worst enemy.

What he ought to do is to stop the current blood bath in the UDP, call “the ghost” that is his aunt to resurrect in the flesh, and a united UDP join in the search for a new “Moses” to take the party out of Egypt, because he can’t and won’t. Belize truly needs a vibrant Opposition to contain the PUP’s “hedtek”.

The fact of the matter is that he was simply flattered by Diddy’s new found attention when that one learnt that his father was the PM and head of the government in Belize, and the prodigal son had been reincarnated into a kind of top dog position there.

But accepting Diddy’s belated overtures was for him an opportunity to be seen ”to belong”, even if on the periphery to America’s Black show biz aristocracy. He was thinking only of himself, the invites to America, made only possible with his new diplomatic passport, photo-ops with Diddy and the shine on him. But he’s now playing to the gallery about “investments and scholarships” for Belize.