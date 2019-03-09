Help our children grow in Child Stimulation Month

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 4, 2019–The beginning of March signals the beginning of Child Stimulation Month, and this year’s theme is “Hug me, Listen to me, Read with me – Help me grow!”

Child Stimulation Month is a reminder to Belizeans of how important early childhood education is. Parents are encouraged to go the extra mile to ensure their children are continuously learning, even before entering the classroom.

This month’s events kicked off with the usual preschool parade throughout the country on Friday. In Belize City, the parade started at Memorial Park and ended at Constitution Park. Four thousand children and their parents participated in the parade.

The children were adorned in either cultural attire or uniforms used for various professions. Their smiles were bright and joyful as they proudly paraded through the streets. Their parents no doubt prepared for this event for a while, scouring Belize for the perfect outfit for their little one.

Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports, Hon. Patrick Faber, gave a speech at the opening ceremony, and also participated in the parade. He emphasized the importance of children having a strong foundation and support from the time they are young.

Mayor Bernard Wagner was also present in the parade.

The parade attempts to spread awareness for parents to send their children to preschool, where they can continue growing both academically and socially. Giving kids a headstart in their education will benefit them in the longer run.

Various events will also be taking place throughout the month in a continued celebration of early childhood stimulation. Some of the events that will take place include the Festival of Arts, a Sports Day, and Cultural Day.