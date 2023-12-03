Chuckie found guilty of dangerous harm

27.2 C
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Michael “Chuckie” Baptist

by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 30, 2023

Michael Baptist, Jr., 27, a.k.a. “Chuckie”, appeared unperturbed today as he stood in the dock and heard the forelady of the jury of 9 (6 women and 3 men) deliver a verdict of guilty of dangerous harm.

The jury deliberated a little over 3 hours before it arrived at its verdict, which was unanimous.

The trial judge, Justice Nigel Pilgrim, has deferred sentencing until January 30, 2024, in order to allow time for the court to receive a victim impact assessment statement from Eugene “Fatback” Webster, a social inquiry report, a psychological profile, and Baptist’s antecedent.

The incident for which Baptist was convicted, occurred at about 2:00 a.m. on July 6, 2016, when he stabbed Webster, his ex-stepfather, 27 times, mostly in his thorax and abdomen. Webster testified that he gave Baptist lodging at his Los Lagos home for the night, and while he was asleep, Baptist attacked him without provocation and stabbed him. Dr. Emerson Mungia, who examined and treated Webster, testified that if surgery had not been performed on Webster, he would have died.

Baptist’s attorney, Norman Moore, made a “no case” submission after the Crown, represented by Crown Counsel Glenfield Dennison, closed its case. But the submission was overruled by Justice Pilgrim.

When told by Justice Pilgrim about his three options, Baptist chose to remain silent. He did not call any witness.

Initially, Baptist was charged with attempted murder, but the charge was downgraded and he was indicted for dangerous harm.

The maximum sentence for dangerous harm is 20 years.

