Former City Administrator, Candice Miller, and Mayor Wagner go to mediation

Miller sued the City Council, which then counter-sued her

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 25, 2019– On Friday afternoon, the civil claim of former City Administrator, Candice Miller, filed against Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner and the Belize City Council for the termination of her employment contract, has gone to the court-sponsored mediation process.

Miller and her attorney, Magali Perdomo, and Mayor Wagner, along with the City Administrator and attorney Anthony Sylvestre, all appeared in the Supreme Court of Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin to begin the mediation process.

One year ago, in March 2018, Miller was suspended from her post at the Belize City Council and her service as city administrator was subsequently terminated by the incoming People’s United Party Mayor Wagner on the ground that she had “failed in her fiduciary duties to the council” during the previous City Council under the United Democratic Party leadership of Mayor Darrell Bradley.

The case was slated to be heard in the Supreme Court, but the parties have now opted for a mediation settlement.

When Miller had initially filed her court claim last year for wrongful termination, she was seeking $498,135.35.

Mayor Wagner and the Belize City Council filed a counter-claim against Miller for one million dollars.

Proceedings in court-sponsored mediation are private and therefore the parties are not allowed to divulge any information to the media.

Miller became a focus of the PUP municipal election campaign when it was discovered that Mayor Bradley had signed a new four-year contract with her in September 2017, long before the expiration of her existing contract, and several months before the PUP team won City Hall last March.