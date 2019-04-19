City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots Football Finals results; Reality Youths – Champions

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Apr. 17, 2019– Good morning, Football Family!

The 3rd Annual City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots Tournament 2019 Finals were held on Saturday, April 13, at the Cumberbatch Football Field with the following results:

In game 1, the 3rd Place Game, it was Poor & Famous, 4-3, over Belize United. Goals for Poor & Famous were by Jonathan Espinosa (1) and Jacob Joseph (3); while Belize United goals were by Juan Diego (1), Gerald Vellejos (1) and Barack Morey (1). Poor & Famous therefore took 3rd Place in the tournament.

Game 2 was the Championship Game, and saw Reality Reality Youths FC with the 2-0 win over City Boys Jr. Goals for Reality Youths FC were by Brian Richardson and Lemar Smith (penalty). Reality Youths FC are therefore the Champions, and City Boys Jr. the Sub-Champions.

Individual Awards

After the championship game, individual awards for the tournament were issued as follows: Best Defense – Tyrone Linares (City Boys Jr.); Best Midfield – Barrack Morey (Belize United FC); Best Goalkeeper – Demarcus Mathews (Reality Youths); Most Goals – Esmond Sanker (City Boys Jr.); MVP – Lemar Smith (Reality Youths); and Best Coach – Albert Thurton (City Boys Jr.)

Congratulations

Congratulations to REALITY YOUTHS FC, Champions of the City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots Tournament 2019.

Thanks

Big-up to all the sponsors who made this tournament possible: Madisco Ltd., Belize City Council, Mar’s Distributors, Heritage Bank Ltd., Sports Council, Tyone Cutkelvin, Darrell Smith, Michael Gentle.

Special Thanks to the Officiating Crew – Reuben Crawford (Head Referee); Devin Thurton & Kayia Requena (Linesmen)

(Tournament Coordinators were Leaton St. Clair and Jerome Mejia)