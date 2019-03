BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 28, 2019– Hello, Football Family! The 3rd Annual City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots Football Tournament 2019 regular season got under way with 3 games played on Saturday, February 23, at the Cumberbatch Football Field (Cor. Fabers Road and Caesar Ridge).

In game 1, St. John Vianney and Belize United FC played to a 1-1 draw. Jaren Young shook the net for St. John Vianney, while Malik Martinez hit the target for Belize United.

Game 2 was a 1-nil win for Reality Youths over Carlston FC, with Lemar Smith scoring a penalty for Reality Youths.

And in game 3, City Boys Jr. defeated Poor & Famous, 4-0, with 2 goals from Esmond Sanker and 1 each from Tyrone Linares, Jr. and Robert Casasola, Jr.

Week 2 games will be played at the Yabra Football Field.

Upcoming Week 2 schedule:

Saturday, March 2, Yabra Field

12:00 noon – Poor & Famous vs Reality Youths

1:00 p.m. – City Boys FC vs St. John Vianney

2:00 p.m. – Carlston FC vs Belize United FC