Amandala Year in Review 2024 – Part 2

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Tues. Jan. 7, 2025

After being prepared to take on the position since July 2024, Clarita Pech has been appointed as the Clerk of the National Assembly. She officially assumed her duties on Friday, January 3.

Pech holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Sector Management from the University of Belize, and certificate courses from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. She was appointed as Acting Clerk after Eddie Webster resigned after serving as Clerk for 14 years. During that time, Pech oversaw the daily operations of the National Assembly and ensured its smooth functioning, displaying exceptional leadership and administrative expertise.

In addition to her duties as Clerk, Pech will continue her role as the Accounting Officer for the offices of the Contractor General, the Ombudsman, and the Integrity Commission, and she has indicated her commitment to upholding transparency and accountability within Belize’s parliamentary and public institutions.

Originally from Xaibe Village, Corozal District, Pech began her professional career in media at the Broadcasting Corporation of Belize. She then transitioned to the National Assembly in 1998—starting from the post of secretary and climbing the ranks.

“I have climbed the steps from then as a Secretary II and went to technical positions; I was expecting it. I tried to gain parliamentary experience, but also qualified myself for any position. When I was [informed] about the recommendation from the National Assembly staff committee to the Office of the Governor General, I welcomed the opportunity and was happy,” Pech said.

Since commencing her employment for the National Assembly in 1998, Pech has witnessed numerous administrative changes that have brought different leadership styles. Pech said that the key to adjusting to those changes is staying professional and being open to criticism.

“I contributed by being professional at all times, and always open to constructive criticism, and also enhancing my skills and capabilities because of different management styles. Once you stay professional, you can go from [one] administration to the next,” she said.

She is the first woman in Belize to hold this prestigious position, and her message to other women in the workforce is, “Don’t give up! With hard work and dedication, we’re getting there slowly. The recognition of women in the public service who are committed and professional is paying off. We tend to give up sometimes, but we shouldn’t. We must continue working on being professional, and must adapt to the new changes, and in the end it pays off. If you continue in that route, at the end there will [be] recognition of the hard work.”