Club Atletico wins the BFA 2018/19 Opening Season and repeat as champions

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Jan. 31, 2019– Game two of the finals in the two-game series of the 2018/19 Belmopan Football Association (BFA) Amateur Opening Season concluded on Sunday afternoon inside Capital City Belmopan with Club Atletico repeating as champions of the BFA’s First Division Tournament. After a 0-0 ball game in game one the week before, both teams came out on Sunday poised to take home the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of $3,000.00.

As was expected, the scene inside the Isidoro Beaton was one of envy for those in the football business who, despite every effort, are unable to monster such showing of fans and football fanatics. The Roaring Creek community came out in the hundreds with blowing horns and waving flags, contributing to what was indeed a beautifully colored and festive mood inside the Isidoro Beaton Stadium.

Following the pre-game ceremonies and the singing of the melodious “O Land of the Free,” central referee Allen Botes blew his whistle, and the excitement transferred from the stands to the field of play. With both teams at full strength, it was an evenly balanced game, with both defensive lines displaying discipline, and maintaining their composure on every play. Carlos “Kike” Gonzalez led the attack for Club Atletico, and wasted no time in making his presence felt in the fifth minute of play by stripping Wallace Williams, in defense for Roaring Creek, of the ball and poking the ball into goal past a diving Brandon Anderson, in goal for Roaring Creek. The equally loud but outnumbered Atletico fans went wild, but the cheers were quickly silenced by referee Allen Botes, who ruled a foul by Gonzalez on the play leading up to the shot at goal.

Two minutes later on the other end of the field, veteran striker Clifborn Neal led the attack for Roaring Creek United (RCU) and made it look easy, weaving himself past three Atletico defenders only to take a steamless shot right at Best Goalkeeper of the tournament, Orlando Galdamez of Club Atletico. Not long after, the talented Tyriq Ciego, also in the attack for Club Atletico, got his first look at goal, but sailed a high riser over the crossbar. Ciego’s insertion into game two was a surprise, considering he had abandoned game one in the early minutes with a hamstring problem. The opening fifteen minutes was filled with attacks and counter attacks, and next to get an open look at goal was Jalen Myers of RCU off the left flank, but his left footer could not elude Galdamez, who skillfully dove to his right and held on to the ball.

In the twenty-fifth minute, a determined Roaring Creek United (RCU) picked up a foul deep within their own half, and the honors for the direct kick was given to Jarrel Young, who joined RCU on loan for six months from the Belmopan Bandits. Young dumped the ball deep into Atletico’s eighteen yard box, which resulted in a miscommunication between defenders Richard Gillett and Alberto Sibrian of Atletico, who both failed to clear the ball out of the danger zone. The ball fell on the back of Gillett and landed above the penalty mark to an open RCU’s Clifborn Neal, who rifled a bullet past a diving Galdamez in goal, to give Roaring Creek the opening goal of the game.

In an attempt to surprise a celebrating RCU, Club Atletico quickly centered and resumed play, culminating in a shot on goal by Gonzalez; but a scrambling Wallace Williams recovered in time to give up a corner kick. Three minutes after, a trailing Club Atletico attacked off the right via Yimmy Saquic, who skipped past Roaring Creek skipper, Jarrel Young and delivered a rolling pass across goal to a trailing Tyriq Ciego, who calmly slapped the ball into goal beyond the reach of a helpless Brandon Anderson, to tie up the ball game at 1 apiece.

Neither team could maintain the intensity, and the first half ended 1-1. Second half saw both teams being extra cautious, with neither doing enough to break the deadlock. With the score tied, the game went into thirty minutes of overtime… At the end of a gruesome 120 minutes, the tie remained, and the game went to agonizing penalty kicks, where Club Atletico prevailed, 3-1, to become back-to-back champions, after having won the 2017/18 Closing Season back in September of last year. CONGRATULATIONS CLUB ATLETICO!!!!

In Game 1, the consolation match for 3rd place, Juventus FC BMP won, 3-2, over Galacticos FC of Duck Run. Galacticos’ Victor Figueroa scored in the 5th minute, and Rosny Martinez scored a penalty in the 39th minute. Juventus’ Russell Cassanova scored in the 20th and 35th minutes for a 2-2 ball game in regulation. In overtime, Juventus’ Harlan Cassanova scored a penalty in the 28th minute of overtime, to give Juventus the 3-2 victory.

The individual awards: BFA Fair Play – Napoles FC; Best Fans – Galacticos CF; Best Manager – Dorian Rivero (Roaring Creek United); Best Coach – Edmund Pandy, Sr. (Roaring Creek United); Most Goals – Rosny Martinez (Galacticos CF); Best Goalkeeper – Orlando Galdamez (Club Atletico); Best Defender – Richard Gillett (Club Atletico); Best Midfielder – Amir Torres (Club Atletico); Playoffs MVP – Richard Gillett (Club Atletico).

Team Awards: 1st Place – Club Atletico (Team Cup + $3,000.00); 2nd Place – Roaring Creek United (Team Cup + $1,500.00); 3rd Place – Juventus FC (Team Cup + $750.00); 4th Place – Galacticos CF (Team Cup + $500.00).