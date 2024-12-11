BELIPO attends Cross-Regional Forum

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 9, 2024

After spending several days in an induced coma at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), 27-year-old Gianna Vanegas, a seaman apprentice in the Belize Coast Guard (BCG), passed away on Saturday, December 7.

Vanegas sustained the injuries which led to her death early in the morning on November 30, as she was heading to the Westar Truck Stop and Convenience Store in Roaring Creek Village, Cayo District, on a motorcycle she had recently purchased. At some point, while heading to her destination, she reportedly lost control of the motorcycle, and was flung into a nearby ditch, where she lay unresponsive with brain damage and a broken arm.

She was subsequently taken to the Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan and then to the KHMH in Belize City. Vanegas was listed in critical condition and was placed in the KHMH’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), then was transported to Mexico City for more extensive examinations.

“About three days in, we got the family a second opinion by [airlifting] her to the Mexican naval hospital in Mexico City; and so we got some more tests for her, and that was the end of last week. Unfortunately, we got the same result; there was nothing more we could do for her … Due to the severe brain trauma, she didn’t have any more brain activity, and unfortunately, the brain is considered brain-dead,” said Lt. Com. Pinelo.

Vanegas’ death is just one of many tragic motorcycle fatalities to occur in the country this year. “It is something we are aware of since the accident, [and] having conversations about being careful and driving with due care and attention while you’re on the road. We can’t force anybody not to purchase a motorcycle or not have any mode of transportation, to begin with; but it’s important for the laws not to consider their option, in the sense of using a seatbelt or wearing a helmet, and not driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Lt. Com. Pinelo.

This December would have marked a year since Vanegas joined the Coast Guard, and she has left an impression on those who had an encounter with her.

“She was an involved sailor. She was one year in, but was active in operational and non-operational roles where she would be deployed, do her duties as a sailor, and be involved in Coast Guard activities. She was on some committees before to plan the Coast Guard Family Day in August, and the Coast Guard Master Chiefs football tournament, which was over three months over the summer, and was on the Christmas Ball committee, and was always involved if possible,” Lt. Com. Pinelo mentioned.

Lt. Com. Pinelo said that funeral arrangements are being discussed, and she will be buried on Sunday with military honors.