COBY Basketball Camp and 3 on 3 Knockout Tournaments return to Bird’s Isle, June 20-22

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 17, 2019– Returning to Belize today for his 11th Annual COBY Foundation/FIBA 33 Youth Basketball camp and tournaments for youths at Bird’s Isle is 1970s Belize basketball star, Evondale “Coby” Coburn, who will personally coordinate the weekend of activities with the cooperation of a number of his veteran basketball teammates and friends.

Below is a schedule of the weekend’s activities:

COBY Basketball Camp and 3 on 3 Knockout Tournaments – Bird’s Isle, June 20-22.

2-Day Clinic on Thursday & Friday, June 20-21, starts at 2:00 p.m. daily.

3 on 3 Tournaments on Saturday, June 22, start as follows:

8:00 a.m. – 13 yrs & Under

11:00 a.m. – 15 yrs & Under

2:00 p.m. – 17 yrs & Under

The focus is on FUN-DA-MENTAL & DISCIPLINE.

Parents, mark your calendar, and come out and support your kids!!!