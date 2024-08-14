Benny’s Hurricanes win 4th BEBL championship

Photo: Groundbreaking of the Commerce Bight Port

Commerce Bight Port to reopen

by Charles Gladden

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Aug. 12, 2024

On Friday, August 9, a ceremony was held to mark the planned reopening of the Commerce Bight Port and the start of construction work that is to be done to expand and upgrade the facility.

“Finally! Finally, the Commerce Bight Port will be open. Thank you very much, Prime Minister,” said the Mayor of Dangriga Town, Robert Mariano. “I say a big thank you because you’re all partnering with the people of Dangriga, and I’m sure that the people of Dangriga today are happy with the opening of this Commerce Bight Port,” he added.

Southern Deep Port Development Limited will run the 50-million-dollar project, which will involve further development/construction of the port over 3 years, in order to facilitate cruise nautical tourism in Dangriga Town. It is a project that has been in the pipeline since 2006.

The project faced numerous delays because the previous administration had granted Recological Services Limited a 25-year management contract, which was ultimately canceled when the Briceño administration came into power.

“Commerce Bight was so significant that there was once even a railroad from where you are sitting today to Middlesex to move cargo for export, hence the name Commerce Bight. Unfortunately, industry and exportation shifted away from Dangriga, taking with [it] the economic engine that fueled Commerce Bight, and subsequently the town of Dangriga, over time. Abandoned for two decades, the port has fallen into disuse and disrepair, as you can see,” said investor Emilio Basilio Zabaneh.

“Commerce Bight was once the epicenter of commerce for this entire area for agriculture, logging, and cargo. Now, it is transitioning to what we are catering to, and it is transitioning to nautical tourism, which I strongly believe is a sector of the tourism sector that we haven’t developed as yet,” said Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism.

He went on to further mention, “… We brought some consultants from the Bahamas who have done this in several Caribbean islands, and they went all across the country, and when they came back, they signaled Commerce Bight as being one of the areas with the greatest potential for packet cruises and nautical tourism. I believe this would be a game-changing investment for this area.”

With the port’s revival, it is said that significant employment is to be created, with over 100 workers needed to carry out the construction, and more than 60 full-time positions once it is completed.

The port will be divided into three sections: Section 1A will be the marina, which will provide marine services; and Section 1B will be used for international arrival of foreign vessels. Section 2 is for luxury cruise ships, accommodating four vessels at most, with 500 passengers per vessel. Lastly, Section 3 is to be used for hospitality and entertainment.