Livestock Association’s 46th AGM

Construction worker charged with murder of pastor

By Deshan Swasey

Jermaine Joseph Cruz, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 27, 2025

Authorities have arrested one person in connection with the death of well-known pastor of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Teakettle Village, Cayo District, 48-year-old Santiago Rajo, which took place earlier this month.

Santiago Rajo, deceased

The incident was highlighted in a previous article in the Amandala where a trio of thieves entered the home of Rajo’s brother in an attempt to steal his motorcycle in the Arizona area of the village. While they were fleeing from the house, Rajo, who was on his way to help his brother fight off the men, came face-to-face with the culprits who shot him twice, causing him to collapse to the ground and die at the spot.

At the time, several persons had been detained in connection with Rajo’s death, but no charges were levied until now, where 22-year-old Jermaine Joseph Cruz, a construction worker of the Cayo District, was charged with murder.

Aside from being a pastor, Rajo worked as a laborer in providing for his five children and wife, and was also a farmer.

