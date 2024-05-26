BTL reappoints Ivan Tesucum as CEO

Photo: Jerod Dawson

BELIZE CITY, Tues. May 21, 2024

Jerod Dawson, 53, was convicted of 2 sexual acts committed upon a 12-year-old girl in March of 2022 and tonight, May 21, 2024, he was remanded to the Belize Central Prison pending sentencing set for July 5, 2024. He was found guilty on one count of sexual assault and one count of assault of child under the age of 16 by penetration.

Prosecutor in the case, Romey Wade of the DPP’s office, called several witnesses to testify in the trial, including the victim, who testified “in camera”.

The minor testified that on March 14, 2022, whilst at a house on the Philip Goldson Highway, Dawson touched her inappropriately on her private parts with his private parts.

The child further told the court that Dawson fondled her vagina with his fingers.

From January 17 to March 8, 2024, Dawson’s sexual assault case was heard in a trial by judge without jury before Justice Pilgrim, and today he was found guilty on both counts.

In the trial, Dawson was represented by attorney Virginia Requena.

In his defense, Dawson gave a dock statement, after he had remained silent during the trial; he said that the entire story was fabricated against him by the minor.