Amandala Year in Review 2024 – Part 2

Photo: Durman Dawson, dismissed

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 8, 2025

A police officer attached to the San Ignacio Police Station has been dismissed from the Police Department, as a result of a decision to terminate him that was made by an internal police tribunal a few months after he was charged in February 2024 for assault of a female officer.

His actions were recorded by a surveillance camera at the police station, and in the footage, the accused, Durman Dawson, can be seen walking behind the victim, who was sitting on a chair behind a counter along with two other police officers, when Dawson squeezed her left breast.

Immediately, the female officer cuffed Dawson multiple times on the side of the head, apparently to get him to release her, and he retaliated by slapping her. The assault ended when other officers who were present intervened.

Following the incident, Dawson was charged with sexual assault and harm – and was brought before the department’s internal tribunal on December 20, 2024.

“Prejudice to Good Order and Discipline”, “Striking a member of the Belize Police Department”, and “Engaging in conduct which is determined by the Commissioner of Police to be of a major consequence” were the grounds on which Dawson was dismissed.

Dawson has 21 days to appeal their decision; meanwhile, a criminal trial for his offenses is set to begin next week.